Sports News of Saturday, 27 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Dreams FC coach Vladislav Viric proud of his players after victory against Ashantigold

Coach Vladislav Viric has commended his players

Dreams FC coach Vladislav Viric has praised his players' mentality after returning to winning ways in their victory over Ashantigold.



The ‘Still Believe” lads bounced back from defeat to Berekum Chelsea to wallop the Miners 4-1 in Dawu, extending the home winning streak to five games.



“I am so happy and proud of the boys because we have continued our home run. I promised we are going to play for goals when I joined Dreams, so it feels great to beat a team like AshGold by four,” Viric said after the 4-1 victory against Ashantigold.



“I told the press after our defeat that we have enough quality to be judged by a single defeat. We came here today to play as we do on any day and we just proved how good we are,” he added.



Currently sitting third on the Ghana Premier League table, the Serbian trainer is not ruling out his side’s chances of winning the league.



“We will train every day and try to win every game, if that will win us the league that's fine. I hope that my boys will continue this form and win every game that's the important thing,” he said.



Dreams FC will next play Great Olympics of March 5, 2021.