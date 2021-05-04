Dreams FC coach Vladislav Viric praises team effort in victory over Hearts

Sports News of Tuesday, 4 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Dreams FC coach Vladislav Viric is full of praise for his players after their big win over Hearts of Oak in Dawu on Sunday.



Second-half goals from Ali Huzaif and Ibrahim Simba ensured the 'Still Believe' lads picked all three points on matchday 22.



But it was the manner in which victory was secured that impressed coach Vladislav Viric.



"We got the result today because we played as a team. We knew before the game that we would struggle at certain moments since we were facing a very good Hearts of Oak side with good players," Viric said after the game.



"However, I also urged my players to also push the opposition, stay focused and take whatever chance that would come their way. I believed that whichever got the first goal would win the tie and that is what happened."



"As a coach, if your team keeps a clean sheet against Hearts of Oak, you should be very happy. Of course, Hearts had some chances but we were focused and we did well against their attackers."



"We also got some divine help on the day."



