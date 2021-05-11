Dreams FC coach Vladislav Viric accuses referees for aiding Kotoko win

Sports News of Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Dreams FC coach, Vladislav Viric has accused the match officials in their game against Kumasi Asante Kotoko of masterminding their defeat.



Kotoko played against Dreams FC in their matchday 23 games at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium last Saturday.



The home side defeated Dreams FC by 3-1 despite the away side taking the lead from the penalty spot.



Kumasi Asante Kotoko exorcised the 'Medeama demons' that evaded the Obuasi Len Clay stadium the last time they played there as they beat Dreams FC by 3-1.



The porcupine warriors had to do it the hard way as they came from behind to beat the Dawu based side in an enthralling match that was also full of controversies.



Dreams FC started the game on the front foot as the home side Kotoko soaked the pressure and tried to hit the away side on the break.



Agyenim Boateng converted from the spot to give Dreams FC a 1-0 lead in the 33rd minute after Fabio Gama was deemed to have handled the ball in the penalty box



The home side upped the ante and got the equalizer on the stroke of half time as Brazilian import Michael Vinicius headed home a cross from Emmanuel Gyamfi to make it 1-1.



Both teams headed into half time with the scores tied at 1-1 but Kotoko came out for the second half with more intent and zip.



Augustine Okrah was replaced by the returning Osman Ibrahim while goalscorer Michael Vinicius made way three minutes after the break for Francis Andy Kumi.



Kumi should have scored after a good chance but wasted the opportunity but five minutes after coming on he won his side a penalty after the referee adjudged he was pushed.



The Dreams FC players argued with the referee about the decision while their bench was also incensed but up stepped Abdul Ganiyu to tuck it home for 2-1 Kotoko.



Kotoko put the icing on the cake as Andy Kumi scored his third goal since joining the club and the third goal of the day to put the game beyond the visitors.



Dreams FC's Serbian coach was not enthused with the penalty kick that was awarded Kotoko to go 2-1 up.



“It’s very interesting how eleven against eleven players and some being on the bench," he said after the game.



“Because the game will be a better game, they call some people to help them.



“They are in Black you know, to help them be better game.



“And they weren’t helping today and I’m so sad,” Vladislav Viric added.



