Dreams FC coach Viric satisfied with Legon Cities point

Sports News of Monday, 26 April 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Dreams FC coach Vladislav Viric had no complaints after their 1-1 draw with Legon Cities.



The Dawu-based outfit fought from a goal down to snatch a point at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Abdul Jalilu canceled out Hans Kwoffie’S opener for the Royals on Sunday.



“I am happy that we took a point today but I was expecting us to win. We had a bad first half and I was not happy with my boys, I told them we are in a big stadium and they have to bring their A-game in the second half.



"We made some changes in the second half and we got a goal out of that. We would have scored more than one if we were more clinical up front,” the gaffer said in his post-match interview.



Dreams FC next welcomes Accra Hearts of Oak at the theatre of dreams in Dawu.