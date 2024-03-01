Dreams FC coach Karim Zito hails John Antwi’s impact in CAF Confederations Cup campaign

Sports News of Friday, 1 March 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Dreams FC coach, Karim Zito, has showered praises on experienced striker John Antwi for his outstanding contribution to the team's CAF Confederations Cup campaign.



Antwi joined the Still Believe lads before the start of the Africa campaign and has become an instant hit for the club in the ongoing season.



The former Al Ahly and Pyramids star has scored four goals and provided one assist in the Confederations Cup as Dreams FC closes in on quarterfinal qualification.



The Ghana FA Cup champions are currently on top of the table with 12 points and are one step away from reaching the next stage.



Assessing the performance of the team so far, Zito hailed Antwi’s output for the club at the Africa campaign.



“The inclusion of John Antwi on and off the field is helping us a lot. He organizes the team and truth be told, he is helping me a lot” he said.



Dreams FC will face Rivers United in Nigeria in the final group game of the CAF Confederations Cup. A win or draw will send them to the quarterfinals of the competition.