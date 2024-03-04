Dreams FC clinch quarter-final berth in CAF Confederation Cup despite loss to Rivers United

Sports News of Monday, 4 March 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Dreams FC made history by qualifying for the quarter-finals of the CAF Confederation Cup for the first time, despite losing their final group game 2-1 against Rivers United in Nigeria on Sunday.



Despite conceding a late goal, Dreams FC advanced to the next round thanks to a surprising 1-1 draw between Angolan side Academia and Club Africain in Tunisia.



Dreams FC and Rivers United finished with 12 points each, while Club Africain were eliminated with 10 points.



Academia finished last in the group with just one point, ultimately costing Club Africain a spot in the last eight.



This achievement marks another impressive milestone for the Ghanaian FA Cup champions, who continue to defy expectations in their maiden appearance in the continental tournament.



Going into the match, Dreams FC sat atop their group with 12 points, but a heavy loss could have seen them eliminated.



Therefore, they approached the game cautiously, employing the effective tactics of coach Karim Zito, which resulted in a valuable draw at Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt.



Abdul Aziz Issah, a teenage prodigy, put Dreams FC ahead in the 40th minute, showcasing his exceptional skills again.



The midfielder's goal gave Dreams FC a vital away goal and threw Rivers United's plans off track.



Rivers United managed to level the score in the 61st minute and pressed hard for more goals, knowing they needed three goals to advance.



With a numerical advantage, they netted a late winner in stoppage time to secure victory and qualification.