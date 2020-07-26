Sports News of Sunday, 26 July 2020

Dreams FC chief satisfied with GFA's disbursement of coronavirus relief fund

Administrative Manager of Dreams FC, Ameenu Shadow

Administrative Manager of Dreams FC, Ameenu Shadow is satisfied with how the Ghana FA disbursed the FIFA/CAF Covid-19 relief fund.



The GFA recently in a statement anounced how they will share the $1.8m Covid-19 relief fund to it all stakeholders.



Ghana Premier League clubs are expected to pocket $15,000 whereas Division One Clubs takes $7, 5000.



The 16 top flight Women’s League Club clubs will get $10,000 each from the fund, whiles the 72 women’s Division One Regional Clubs will share $60,000 among themselves



Ghana League Club Association (GHALCA), Professional Footballers Association of Ghana and the various national teams were all allocated some of the monies.



But the GFA has come under intense criticism with some of the members expressing their dissatisfaction with how the money was disbursed.



However, administrative manager of Dreams Ameenu Shardow says he’s satisfied with the disbursement.



“Personally, I have looked at the allocation sheet by the FIFA direction that the money should go to the benefit of a wider football fraternity.



“I think the FA has done its bit in trying to ensure that at least the limited resources reach as many stakeholders as possible,” he told Joy FM.



He however, unhesitatingly added that he understood why clubs including Dreams FC would ask for more, and therefore called on the FA to make some top ups if possible.

