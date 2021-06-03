Dreams FC booted out of MTN FA Cup as Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak record wins

Sports News of Thursday, 3 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

The Round of 64 games of the 2020/21 MTN FA Cup recorded some shocking results on Tuesday and Wednesday at the various stadia.



Ghana Premier League giants, Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko have both progressed to the Round of 32 after recording a win against Liberty Professionals and Bekwai Youth Football Academy.



Daniel Afriyie Barnieh scored a brace and Obeng Junior added another for Hearts of Oak who beat city rivals Liberty Professionals 3-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday.



Asante Kotoko beat Bekwai Youth Football Academy 2-0 to book their spot in the Round of 32 with goals from Fabio Gama and Emmanuel Keyekeh helping Mariano Barreto’s men over the line.



Dreams FC meanwhile, lost 4-2 on penalties against Phar Rangers after the game ended 2-2 in 90 minutes.



Great Olympics, Elmina Sharks, Medeama have all booked their spots in the round of 32.



Full Round of 64 Results



Eleven Wise 0-1 MedeamaBYFA 0-2 Asante KotokoElmina Sharks 1-0 Metro StarsKing Faisal 0-1 AshantigoldAduana Stars 1-0 Eleven WondersTema Youth 5-1 Inter AlliesWAFA 4-0 Akatsi StarsBerekum Chelsea 3-1 BofoakwaPhar Rangers 2-2 Dreams (4-2)Kintampo Top Talent FC 1-1 (5-4) Wamanafo Mighty RoyalsKenyasi New Dreams FC 0-0 [4-5] Sunyani ReformersYoung Apostles FC 1-1 [4-5] Techiman CityOkyeman Planners FC 0-0 [4-5] Young Wise FCKade United FC 0-3 Okwawu UnitedAccra Great Olympics 2-0 Charity Stars FCAccra City Stars FC 2-2 [3-4] Third World FCAttram De Visser 1-0 Mighty Jets FCKintampo FC 1-0 Bolga Soccer MastersReal 24 hours FC 1-2 Steadfast FCPaga Crocodiles 0-0 [4-2] Sombo Freedom StarsRTU 1-1 [4-5] Tamale CityAboi Young Stars 1-1 [6-5] SamartexSekondi Eleven Wise 0-1 Medeama SCSekondi Hasaacas 1-1 [2-4] Karela United FCVipers 1-0 Star MadridUnistar Academy 0-1 Windy ProfessionalsKato Freedom Fighters vs Bechem UnitedWassaman FC vs Asokwa DeportivoRiver Plate Athletic Club 0-2 Thunderbolt FCHearts of Lions FC 2-1 Bebeto FC



