Dreams FC beat Samartex FC 2-0 in a pre-season friendly

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 August 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Premier League sides, Dreams FC and Samartex FC played a friendly match on Wednesday, August 9.



In the pre-season friendly match, Dreams FC played well and managed to get the goals to win the game.



The team from Dawu had a one-goal lead at the end of the first half and defended very well in the second half to protect that lead.



With Samartex FC failing to get on the scoresheet, Dreams FC netted a second before the end of the second half to win the game.



As part of preparations for the 2023/24 football season, Samartex FC have decided to sign new players to bolster the squad of the team.



Today, the club has confirmed the acquisition of defender Samuel Tetteh.



“We are delighted to unveil our latest signing, Samuel Tetteh, as our new right-back. Samuel brings with him a wealth of talent and experience, having previously played for Division One side, Tema Youth FC. His arrival bolsters our defensive capabilities and adds a new dimension,” the club said in a post on Twitter.