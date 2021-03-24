Dreams FC are not title contenders but we’ll fight for it – Vladislav Viric

Sports News of Wednesday, 24 March 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Dreams FC trainer Vladislav Viric has chopped off pressure from his players with claims that they are not title contenders but will try their luck.



The Serbian is of the view that his side has never been considered title contenders, and are still not, but they will fight for it if the opportunity becomes available.



In an interview with footballmadeinghana.com, Viric swiftly brushed aside claims of his side going for the title shot but said it cannot be completely written off.



Dreams FC have recently fired up with their performance hitting the roof making the possible title winners.



They’ve been swashbuckling in their last 10 games, picking 20 out of the 30 possible points.



But Viric insists they are not title hopefuls despite their recent form.



“I cannot say we’ll win the title but I am always at the training grounds to improve my team and to make it better. I prepare my team well and expect them to win every game.



“And if they understand what I want and improve enough and we win every game, maybe we will win the league.



“We’ll try our best to win. The gap is not big – just 4 points separating us from the top – so we’ll try.



“To be honest, I was not given any target. My target is to win games. When I came the team was not in a good position so we were just ready to play football, win games and scores goals. I love goals.



“So no specific target but just to win games. And certainly winning game by game, maybe we’ll now have a target,” he added.



“For now, we are not serious contenders but trust me we are going to play serious football. We’ll give our all and in the end, we shall see,” concluded.



The Serbian trainer was appointed head coach of the Dawu-based side after placing 16th on the table with just 6 points in 7 games.