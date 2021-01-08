Sports News of Friday, 8 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Dreams FC appoints Vladislav Viric as new head coach

Coach Vladislav Viric

Ghana Premier League side, Dreams FC has appointed Serbian coach Vladislav Viric to replace Wilfred Dormon as the club's new head coach.



The Still Believe club has been poor in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.



The team is currently placed 16th on the league log with six points after matchday seven.



They have recorded just one win in the ongoing season despite the massive recruitment done prior to the start of the season.



The team beefed up its squad with some top signings such as former Accra Hearts forward, Joseph Esso, and striker Abel Manomey.



With relegation starring at the face of the Still Believe club, Dreams FC has parted ways with Ghanaian coach Wilfred Dormon and has appointed the Serbian trainer to revive their league campaign.



Dreams FC host Ebusua Dwarfs on matchday eight at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.