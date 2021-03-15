Sports News of Monday, 15 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Dreams FC announce the signing of youngster Baki Mohammed Jiji Alifoe

Midfielder, Baki Mohammed Jiji

Ghanaian top-flight side, Dreams FC have announced the signing of budding midfielder Baki Mohammed Jiji.



The club has impressed in the Ghana Premier League since the 2020/2021 football season commenced.



Determined to add depth to their squad, the Dawu-based club has signed youngster Baki Mohammed Jiji Alifoe to boost their attacking threat.



“Dreams Football Club is pleased to announce the signing of a professional contract with young midfielder Baki Mohammed Jiji Alifoe.



“As the second window comes to a close in the Ghanaian football transfer period, Dreams FC have again unleashed a staggering midfield force into the ongoing season,” Dreams FC announced on Monday.



A confirmation on the club’s official website adds, “The young baller dripping of talent is an offensive midfielder and will line up for the ‘Still Believe’ lads in matches as the league wears off.



“Baki Mohammed Jiji Alifoe will be expected to join the attacking brains of the club to help increase the goal-scoring prowess of the club.”



Currently sitting 6th on the Ghana Premier League table, Dreams FC remains optimistic of challenging for the league title in the second round.