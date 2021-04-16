Dreams FC agree deal to transfer Joseph Esso to Algerian side MC Algiers

Sports News of Friday, 16 April 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Dreams FC have announced that they have reached a deal in principle for the transfer of their prized asset Joseph Esso Algerian side MC Algiers.



The club in a statement released on Thursday suggests that the deal is subject to the player passing his medical examination and completing all other necessary documentation.



The former Hearts of Oak striker has signed a three-year contract with the Algerian giants.



He joins the Ghanaian striker exodus to Algeria after WAFA' s Daniel Lomotey joined ES Setif and Kotoko's Kwame Opoku joined USM Algers.



Esso has been in fine form for Dreams FC in the Ghana Premier League this season as he has scored 11 goals in 19 matches while providing two assists.



The former Ebusua Dwarfs striker joined Dreams FC as a free agent in August 202o after the expiry of his contract with the phobias.



Esso was a member of the Black Stars B squad that finished runners up in the WAFU Zone B tournament in Senegal in 2019.



He was handed a call up to the Black Stars and was part of the squad that played against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe this month in the AFCON qualifiers.



