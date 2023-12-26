Drawing nine in 16 matches unfortunate - Hearts of Oak stop-gap coach Abdul Bashiru

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Interim coach of Hearts of Oak, Abdul Rahim Bashiru says his team has been unlucky and unfortunate to record nine draws in 16 games of the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.



The Phobians who have been poor in the ongoing campaign were again held by their city rivals, Great Olympics in the matchday 16 games at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday.



The draw means Hearts of Oak have three wins, nine draws and four losses with two games remaining on the first-half schedule for the Phobians.



“It’s rather unfortunate and we are unlucky because in the first half, we had some decent chances about three for us to take the lead. We created chances but to put the ball inside the net that’s the problem," Bashiru said after the game.



Hearts of Oak now sit 10th on the Premier League pile with just 18 points and will host in-form Bechem United in the Matchday 17 games at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday, December 29.