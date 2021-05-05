Dr Tony Aubynn retains post as chairman of Black Stars Management Committee

Sports News of Wednesday, 5 May 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

Executive Council Member, Dr. Tony Aubynn will retain his post as chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee.



The Medeama SC Board Chairman will continue to steer affairs for the next one year.



Dr. Aubynn has over 20 years of senior Management experience spanning the mining industry.



Alhaji Yahaya Sadugu who chairs the Upper East Regional Football Association will serve as Vice Chairman of the Committee.



Black Stars B Management Committee:



1. Dr. Tony Aubynn - Chairman



2. Alhaji Yahaya Sadugu - Vice Chairman



3. Takyi Arhin - Member



4. Kwasi Adu - Member



5. Terry Maxwell Aidan - Member



6. Alphonse Kudjoe Agbetsise - Member Black Stars (B) Management Committee



