Sports News of Thursday, 22 April 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

Dr. Randy Abbey retains Black Satellites post for another year

GFA Executive Council memeber, Dr. Randy Abbey GFA Executive Council memeber, Dr. Randy Abbey

Executive Council member Dr. Randy Abbey has retained his position as Chairman of the Black Satellites management committee.

The experienced football administrator, who owns Division One side Heart of Lions, will steer affairs for a further year after excelling in his role in the last year.

During the period, he led the Black Satellites to win the WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations and the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Benin and Mauritania respectively.

Techiman Eleven Wonders CEO, Albert Yahaya Commey who worked as Vice Chairman has also been retained.

Here is the full list of members of the committee:

1. Dr. Randy Abbey - Chairman

2. Albert Yahaya Commey - Vice Chairman

3. Samuel Aboabire - Member

4. Alhaji Abu-Hassan - Member

5. Ishmael Hamidu - Member

6. Noel Eugene - Member

