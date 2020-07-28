Sports News of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Source: e.TV Ghana

Dr Prince Pamboe outlines safety measures to be adhered to before camping begins

Dr Prince Pamboe, CAF and GFA medical officer

CAF and GFA medical officer Dr Prince Pamboe has outlined some measures that must be put in place as the junior national teams have been given the green light to resume training ahead of their respective qualifiers in September.



The President, Nana Akufo-Addo in his address on measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus eased restrictions on football activities starting with the Black Princesses, Maidens and the Black Starlets as they begin camping ahead of their various competitions.



Speaking in an interview on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM, Dr Prince Pamboe indicated that CAF has given all its member Associations guidelines on how to restart football activities amid the pandemic.



He stated that the guidelines though not compulsory can also help in ensuring the players and technical team members are safe in camp as they begin preparations in a few weeks.



He outlined some measures which must be put in place by government and the Ghana Football Association before the players are called to camp.



“All the players must be tested before they begin camping. An isolation centre must be created in camp so that when a player is infected they can be quarantined and possibly treated.



“An ambulance must also be made available at the camp whilst all players must have a room to themselves. Two buses must be provided for the team so that proper social distancing can be done”, Dr Pamboe said in the interview.





