Sports News of Thursday, 7 January 2021

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Dr. Prince Pamboe charges CAF to institute measures to solve foul play around covid results

Dr. Prince Pamboe

Confederation of Africa Football’s medical committee member, Dr. Prince Pamboe has elaborated the need for the football governing body, to initiate plans to curb the mistrust around COVID-19 results during CAF inter-club competitions.



The Ghanaian health expert comment comes on the heels of allege Covid-19 results tampering, following the controversy that has sparked after Asante Kotoko and Sudanese outfit, Al Hilal CAF Champions League second leg game was called off on Wednesday in Sudan.



Dr. Prince Pamboe who spoke on Floodlight sports on Angel FM shed light on measures needed to be put in place for a successful exercise, henceforth on the continent to wash away future concurrent controversies.



“I believe CAF can institute different measures in resolving issues around accusation of covid results. Moving forward, CAF can select a lab in countries where these competitions will take place and also be in charge of the testing. Clubs must also observe all the COVID-19 protocols. It is also very important for clubs to adopt the culture of regular testing to avoid some of these situations” he opined.

SOURCEAnsah Apagya

TAGSCAFGFAKotoko

Share