Press Releases of Thursday, 11 February 2021

Source: YFM

Dr. Okoe-Boye graces the Y Leaderboard Series

Bernard Okoe-Boye, medical Practitioner and politician

Medical practitioner and olitician, Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye has shared his life journey on the Y Leaderboard Series to motivate the youth to action.



In a riveting conversation with YFM’s Rev. Erskine, the medical practitioner shared that his family had to struggle with finances and that at a point in time affected his education and that of his siblings.



“My mom was a storekeeper and my dad was a typist. They were separated. It was tough. There were times where school fees were a problem. It was not a big deal when it comes to the school fees but we were struggling. We were six siblings in all and it was difficult”.



As a brilliant child, however, he excelled in school to the extent that he was able to pursue Medicine at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).



Prior to his admission at the university, Dr Okoe Boye revealed that he worked as a janitor in a pharmacy when he actually applied for the position of an attendant.



“I was in charge of cleaning the pharmacy more or less not as a house help but a shop help. That is not what I applied for but I don’t belittle any job. Any kind of job that you want me to do I will do it, of course if it is decent.



I was paid money that you could spend on yourself. My excitement was not in the money but the fact that I was engaged”.



Using his experience as a basis for advice, he stated that the youth can secure jobs for themselves if they have the desire to be “engaged” in any form of work.



According to him there is so much opportunity for the youth to take advantage of in securing a job.



“No decent person will see you contribute to their organization without giving you a salary or stipend. You just need to be engaged”, he added.



Speaking on his role as a leader, the young politician revealed that he is driven by the need to cause change in the society and not the material benefits.



Commenting on his family, Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye shared some vital lessons he has picked up as a father and how these lessons have influenced his general outlook of life.



“Fatherhood has taught me patience. I must admit that my energy levels are sometimes extra and one of the things I am learning is patience”,he said.



Programmes Manager of YFM, Eddy Blay sharing his view on the interview with Dr.Okoe-Boye stated: “It was a great privilege to have Dr.Okoe-Boye on board. His advice and insights on matters are truly gems we must not take for granted. I believe every listener today will greatly benefit”.