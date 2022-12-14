Dr Nyaho Tamakloe convinced Prosper Narteh Ogum would have done a better job than Otto Addo

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana Football Association [GFA] chairman, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has insisted that Prosper Narteh Ogum would have done a better job than Otto Addo as the head coach of the Black Stars.



Addo, 47, was appointed in February ahead of the 2022 World Cup playoff games against Nigeria.



Having steered the country to secure qualification, the Borussia Dortmund talent coach was given the job to lead the team to the Mundial.



However, following Ghana's elimination from the ongoing 2022 World Cup, Addo has resigned from his role.



Before the appointment of the former Ghana international to replace Milovan Rajevac, the Hearts of Oak board member crusaded against his appointment and insisted that Narteh Ogum would be a better option.



Following the resignation of Addo, Dr Tamakloe speaking to Graphic Sports reiterated that the former Asante Kotoko gaffer would have done a better job than Otto Addo.



'When the committee came up with Chris Hughton, Otto Addo and the rest, I said Otto was not really a coach and if he was a coach at all, he didn’t have enough experience.



''So I suggested that in the interim we should go for Prosper Narteh Ogum, then later bring in Chris Hughton because Otto Addo could not handle the Black Stars, but people thought I was joking. You see the ending now?” he quizzed.



Ghana recorded just a win and suffered a two defeats and finished at the bottom of Group H.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association will name a Black Stars coach soon before the team assemble for the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers next year.