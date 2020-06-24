Sports News of Wednesday, 24 June 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr. Kweku Frimpong changed the fortunes of the club - Ashgold C.E.O

Chief Executive Officer of Ashantigold Sporting Club, Emmanuel Frimpong has eulogized the president of the club, Dr. Kweku Frimpong, for lifting the image of the Miners.



Dr. Kweku Frimpong took over as the President and financier of Ashantigold S.C from AngloGold Ashanti Limited about three years ago.



Under Dr. Frimpong, the Miners moved from the relegation zone to win the Normalization Committee Special Competition tier II to participate in the preliminary stages of the CAF Confederation Cup.



Emmanuel Frimpong who took over from Ghana Football Association Executive Council Member Frederick Acheampong in an interview with Beyond The Pitch was full of praise for Dr. Frimpong.



"We all know that Ashantigold was down there and as soon he took over the team, he brought the club back to the top again."



"Ashgold was just dropping and they were even at the bottom and since he took over, Ashgold moved from where they were to the top and now you will count the club among the top three clubs in the country." Emmanuel Frimpong told Beyond the Pitch.



Emmanuel Frimpong is the son of Dr. Kweku Frimpong, affectionately called 'Champion'.





