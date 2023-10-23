Dr Kwame Kyei breaks silence on Kotoko fans' vandalism at his stadium

Sports News of Monday, 23 October 2023

Nations FC bankroller, Dr Kwame Kyei has condemned Kotoko fans' awful behaviour during the club's 2-2 draw against Nations FC on matchday six of the 2023/2024 Ghana Premier League.



He indicated that he has Kotoko at heart but the fans' dreadful act of destroying seats at the stadium is uncalled for.



"Kotoko is my team and I can't deny that anywhere. But what happened yesterday, was not good. Even if something happened and you are not happy with it, you should have let the law take its course. But to throw (sachet) water and vandalize the seats doesn't help the development of the country...



"What I have done could inspire someone else to do the same but if we destroy the facilities then where are we heading? It wasn't good but let's not point fingers and blame anyone or the police..., " he added.



He then entreated the media to put the issue to bed and vowed to repair the damages because the stadium is for Kotoko, and also hoped that this is the last of it kind.



"For me, whatever that has happened, I plead that we let it go. It is only the seats that have been destroyed which we will buy new ones. The stadium is for Kotoko because everything that is on this soil is for Asantehene...Yes, we have condemned the act, and I plead with the media to let it go. And also plead that it will not happen again."



Angry Kotoko fans vandalized the seats at the away stand at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in reaction to a controversial call by the referee during their away game on Sunday, October 22, 2023.



The fans' agitation and protest halted the game for a while. Kotoko manager Prosper Ogum Narteh along with some team officials had to calm the fans down before they stopped throwing objects for the penalty to be effected at their end of the park. The game eventually ended 2-2.











