Sports News of Friday, 14 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr Kofi Amoah salutes Kotoko board member for generous car gift to coach and CEO

Kofi Abban is one of the influential people on the 12-member Kotoko board

Businessman and sports administrator, Dr. Kofi Amoah has commended Board Member of Asante Kotoko, Kofi Abban for his decision to give newly appointed CEO of the club Nana Yaw Amponsah a vehicle for his official use.



Dr. Abban’s generosity did not end with the CEO, as he is also said to have gifted the coach of the club, Maxwell Konadu an official car to aid his work.



Dr. Kofi Abban confirmed to Opemsuo 104.7fm that he has donated two cars, Toyota Fortuna and Toyota Prado to Coach Maxwell Konadu and Nana Yaw Amponsah respectively.



This gesture is meant to solve the transportation problem facing the two club officials.



This generosity was not lost on former GFA President during the Normalisation Committee, Dr Kofi Amoah who took to his Twitter handle to commend Kofi Abban.



Dr Amoah tweeted on Friday morning saying: “Salute and kudos to our brother, Dr Kofi Amoah-Abban. What a generous and touching display of care and affection. Namesake, pls don’t forget senior Kofi Amoah????.

“Keep up the good start, my wish is for Kotoko to rise along with the other clubs and generate a strong domestic league????????”.



Early this month, Dr Abban gave groceries to the club's Muslim players ahead of the celebration of the Eid-Al-Adha festival.



He is one of the influential people on the 12-member Kotoko board.



He is also the co-founder of PresureTech Engineering a segment to the RigWorld International Services, which offers engineering solutions to oil and gas companies in Ghana.







Salute and kudos to our brother, Dr Kofi Amoah-Abban



What a generous and touching display of care and affection



Namesake, pls don’t forget senior Kofi Amoah????



Keep up the good start, my wish is for Kotoko to rise along with the other clubs n generate a strong domestic league???????? https://t.co/Nh2nox7G0l — citizen kofi amoah (@amoah_citizen) August 14, 2020

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.