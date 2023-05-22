Dr Ernest Koranteng explains the decision for Brong Ahafo to host The ALL STAR Festival in June 2023

Sports News of Monday, 22 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ace broadcaster and CEO of BAC group, organizers of the All Star festival, Dr Ernest Koranteng has explained the reason for moving the off-season festival to the southern part of Ghana, according to the CEO the people of the Region haven’t had the luxury of watching the foreign-based players live in action and consider this as a great honor to the people of the region.



Speaking to Youtuber Delali Phrank of Delsoka, Dr Ernest Koranteng stated that the aim of the All Star festival is to bring the foreign-based Black Stars players closer to the communities in a way the fans can interact with them and share fun moments with these stars.



"In the last few years the Black Stars have played in all parts of Ghana but not in the three Brong Regions because they don’t even have the facilities for such games, but they have produced a lot of talents" - Dr Ernest Koranteng stated.



The 3 days event will start with a float in Bechem in honor of Kingsley Owusu Achau ‘Agama’, owner and bankroller of Bechem United on 20th June at 10am, a Football Business Conference involving 133 clubs across three tiers of Brong Ahafo football, premier, division one and division two which will be on June 20 at 2pm, Eusbett Hotel in Sunyani.



Day two will start with an announcement of CSR on Taco Pitch in Techiman, June 21, 10am, followed with a special curtain raiser, Brong Ahafo derby, Bofoakwa Tano vs BA United, June 21 at 3pm, Sunyani Coronation Park. Gala Night - dinner and awards night at the Eusbett International Conference Center, Sunyani at 5pm.



Day three starts with a tour of Baffour Soccer Center at Nsoatreman - June 22 at 9am , a Durbar in honour of All Star team at Abrapauase Palace in Dormaa Ahenkro by Osagyefo Oseadeayo Nana Agyemang Badu II, June 22 at 10am and a climax of All Star Game between All Star team vs B&A Stars (a select side of players from 16 Brong Ahafo clubs from the premier league and division 1.



This will be the festival's second edition with the first edition happening in Accra at the Accra Sports Stadium.