Dr Brar explains Thomas Partey's injury spike

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

Renowned medical doctor in football, Dr Rajpal Brar, has revealed reasons for the persistent injuries of Thomas Partey.



Partey has missed multiple games due to injuries since joining Arsenal in the summer transfer window.



Brar, in his interview with Football London, revealed the possible reasons for the injuries.



"In terms of the hamstring injury, it can be a sensitive injury because of the load placed on it but sounds like a grade one injury.



"First, we have the shortened turnaround to this season which means less recovery time," he said.



"Secondly, a player transitioning to a new team and likely trying to make a good impression resulting in higher exertion and intensity. Thirdly, the player transitioning to a higher intensity league."



"Fourthly, once he picks up the first injury, now there’s an inherent risk for re-injury and fluctuating fitness levels which then increase that risk even further," he concluded.



Partey is expected to miss Arsenal's clash with Benfica in the Europa league.