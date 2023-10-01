Dr. Bawumia commissions astroturf in Teshie

Sports News of Sunday, 1 October 2023

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, led a delegation to commission a community astroturf in Teshie, Ledzokuku Constituency.



The mini-stadium, which was financed by the MacDan Group will serve as a recreation centre as well as help shape footballers' talents.



Dr Bawumia expressed his delight to take part in the event, highlighting that it adds to over 150 astroturfs constructed under his government.



"I joined Chiefs and people of Teshie at the Ledzokuku Constituency yesterday, for the commissioning of their Community Astroturf," he wrote on Twitter(now X)



"The construction of astroturfs for community sports and recreation, has become synonymous with our government, and this facility adds to the over 150 Astroturfs in other parts of the country, constructed since 2017, compared to the 3 Astroturfs in Ghana we inherited."



He further acknowledged McDan Group and its Cheif Executive Director Daniel McKorley for financially oversee the project.



"Kudos to McDan Group and its CEO, Daniel Mckorley, for financing the beautiful edifice, as well as to the CEO of NHIA and former MP for the area, Dr. Bernard Oko-Boye for his role in securing funding from the McDan Group as well as facilitating the project."



The astroturf project forms part of the government’s promise to construct Astro turfs in all districts back in 2020.







