Dr. Aubynn retains Black Stars B Chairmanship position

Sports News of Thursday, 6 May 2021

Dr. Tony Aubynn Executive Committee member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has been retained as the Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee.



The Medeama SC Board Chairman would continue to steer affairs for the next one year.



Dr. Aubynn has over 20 years of senior management experience spanning the mining industry.



Alhaji Yahaya Sadugu who chairs the Upper East Regional Football Association would serve as Vice Chairman of the Committee.



Other members of the committee are; Takyi Arhin, Kwasi Adu, Terry Maxwell Aidan, and Alphonse Kudjoe Agbetsise.