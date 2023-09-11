Doris Boaduwaa shines in UEFA Women's Champions League

Sports News of Monday, 11 September 2023

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian forward Doris Boaduwaa has showcased her exceptional talent in the Union of European Football Association (UEFA) Women's Champions League, scoring two crucial goals to secure a remarkable 2-1 comeback victory for her team, Spartak Subotica, against Finland's KuPS.



Boaduwaa's performances have been nothing short of outstanding in her debut campaign in the Women's Champions League, having netted three goals in just two games. Her contributions have played a pivotal role in Spartak Subotica's journey in the competition.



As Serbian League champions, Spartak Subotica now eagerly await the final draw to determine their place in the group stages of the UEFA Women's Champions League.



Boaduwaa, formerly of Hasaacas Ladies, not only found the back of the net against Klaksvik but also delivered a remarkable brace against KuPS.



Her stellar performance ensured that Spartak Subotica came from behind to secure a thrilling 2-1 victory, marking a significant achievement in her European football journey.