Doris Boaduwaa celebrates 2024 WAFCON qualification

Sports News of Wednesday, 6 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Black Queens forward Doris Boaduwaa has celebrated the teams’ qualification to the 2024 Women's African Cup of Nations.



The Ghana Women’s national team sealed qualification to the WAFCON tournament after edging out Namibia 3-2 on aggregate. The team returns to the continental showpiece after missing out in 2022.



Boaduwaa, who played a pivotal role to help the Black Queens secure qualification has described the team’s doubleheader against Namibia as bittersweet experience.



"The last two games have been a bittersweet experience but who cares when we have got that ticket to Morocco? What started as a dream will now become a reality and congratulations to all of us," she posted on social media.



Doris Boaduwaa is expected to make the final squad for the tournament that will be staged in Morocco next year.