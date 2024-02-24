Doris Boaduwaa assures Ghanaians a comeback win against Zambia on Wednesday

Sports News of Saturday, 24 February 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Queens forward, Doris Boaduwaa, remains confident ahead of Ghana's trip to Ndola to face Zambia in the second leg of the Olympic Games qualifier.



The Ghana women's national team suffered a 1-0 home defeat to the Copper Queens following a first-half strike from Rachael Kundananji.



The Black Queens need an aggregate victory to qualify for the summer 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.



"Defeat is temporary, but the bond with our fans is forever. We may have fallen short in the game, but your unwavering support never wavered," she wrote on X, formerly Twitter, after the game.



"Thank you for standing by us through thick and thin, cheering us on with passion and belief. We'll use this loss as fuel to come back stronger and make you proud. Together, we'll conquer the next challenge," she added.



It is the second time the Black Queens have lost a game under Swiss trainer Nora Hauptle.



While Ghana's chances of qualifying for the Olympic Games look slim, the team has another 90 minutes to prove their worth. The second leg is set for Wednesday, February 28, 2024.