Dora Kukua Nyarko: Meet the first Ghanaian official match ball carrier at World Cup

Dora Kukua Nyarko has made history at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup with his involvement in the tournament as a ball carrier.



She became the first Ghanaian carrier at the FIFA World Cup when she carried the match ball and led the USA and Iran onto the pitch for pre-match formalities on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.



Dora Kukua Nyarko emerged as the winner of KIA's Official Match Ball Carrier (OMBC) program in Ghana, hence earning the slot to become a ball carrier at the World Cup.



KIA, who are the official sponsor for the World Cup ball carriers, in collaboration with the Ghana Football Association, organized a ball carrier program to select one child as a ball carrier for the tournament in Qatar.



Kukua was the only female who took part in the event and eventually won the spot.



As part of the package, she was made to travel with her parents.



Born in 2009, Dora Kukua Nyako is 13 years. She is from the central region of Ghana.













Watch an episode of Sights and Scenes from Qatar below









