Dong Bortey's son graduates with bachelor's degree from University of Ghana

Clarence Bernard Dong Bortey, the son of Hearts of Oak legend Bernard Dong Bortey, has successfully graduated with honours from the University of Ghana.



The young graduate earned a Bachelor of Science in Administration from the University, completing his academic journey with the 2023 graduating class.



Following in the footsteps of his father, Clarence Bernard Dong Bortey is not only making strides in academics but is also aspiring to become a professional footballer.



Currently a part of Hearts of Oak's youth side, Auroras, he has showcased his talent in several matches for the team.



Balancing both academics and football, the younger Bortey has achieved a significant milestone by obtaining a degree while pursuing his passion for the sport.



Four years ago, his father, Bernard Dong Bortey revealed that his first child who he’s named after himself is a footballer and is a student at the University of Ghana.



Dong Bortey expressed that his son’s desire to pursue education first, instead of professional football, was because of the mistakes he (Don Bortey) made in the past which resulted in some turbulent transfer deals.



He noted that he wanted his son to be an educated footballer to ensure he makes wise decisions in his career when negotiating a deal.



