Sports News of Tuesday, 30 June 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dong Bortey is my greatest Hearts of Oak player - Emmanuel Nettey

Midfield ace Emmanuel Nettey has described the Hearts of Oak’s team of the early 2000s as a ‘delight to watch’.



The period between 2000 and 2005 saw unprecedented success in the history of the rainbow club.



Hearts’ overwhelming success was not limited to just the local scene but also the continental stage where they won the 2000 CAF Champions League and 2004 Confederation Cup.



The 2000 team which is made up of Edmund Copson, Charles Taylor, Sammy Adjei is regarded as the best assembly of players in the history of the Ghana Premier League.



So good they were that Attuquayefio gambled with them in the Black Stars and recorded a drawn game against a star-studded Nigerian side.



Reliving those historic moments on GhanaWeb’s Sports Check program Nettey who confessed to growing up a Hearts fan said it was thrilling watching those players.



Nettey says the impact of those players on his career cannot be overemphasized.



He mentioned the maverick Don Bortey as the best player he has seen in a Hearts of Oak jersey.



“If I’m to choose the best player I will say Don Bortey but their generation of players were just a delight to watch. I had to come to the stadium to watch them play every time. Charles Taylor, Joe, Cobson, Adjah Tetteh. These are players I had to meander my way to see them and I’m happy I watched and learn from them” he said.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.