Donae'O releases 'Party Hard' remix to celebrate Partey's Arsenal move

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

UK-based artiste, Ian Greenidge has delivered on his promise of releasing a remix of his hit song 'Party Hard' to celebrate Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey's transfer to Arsenal.



Greenidge, who is widely known in the music circle as Donae'O, vowed to remake his 2009 hot track, Party Hard, to honour Partey's move to the Emirates Sports Stadium.



The 'I'm Fly' crooner took to Twitter to release snippets of the song at his studio.



The 27-year-old left Atletico Madrid to join Mikel Arteta's side after the Gunners activated his £45 million buy-out clause 38 minutes before the transfer deadline.



The Ghana international has been handed the number 18 jersey at his new club.





