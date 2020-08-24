Sports News of Monday, 24 August 2020

Don’t you have sense? – Obiri Boahene to GFA on Congress date

Obiri Boahen, Deputy General Secretary of NPP

Obiri Boahen, the Deputy General Secretary of the NPP has criticized the Ghana Football Association for scheduling its Congress on the same day as the CAS ruling on the Palmer versus GFA case.



Obiri Boahen thinks that the FA could have fixed Congress date on a day other than September 1.



He questioned the reasoning behind the decision and accused the FA of running ‘Ananse’ football.



He suggested to the FA to move the Congress date a day after the CAS ruling so that members will have the focus to debate issues.



“CAS will deliver a verdict on September 1, the GFA says it is meeting the club on the same day. What’s the sense in it. All football lovers in the country will be waiting for the judgment on September 1 and its possible impact on Ghana football so why should you hold a meeting on that day?”.





“They are behaving like Kweku Ananse. They do things only in the evening. So can't they wait for the CAS ruling and do the meeting the following day? Don’t they have sense?”.



Meanwhile, the GFA has defended its decision, stating that the date is line with the FA’s calendar.



Henry Asante Twum, the spokesperson of the FA told www.ghanaweb.com that his outfit did not consider the outcome of the CAS case in its decision to schedule Congress on September 1.



“CAS did not consult us before setting September 1 so I don’t know why you ask me what went into taking that decision. Nothing went into it. The Executive Council took the right decision. Dates do not belong to any organization, institution or whatever. Dates are free. We have five working days in a week and you can choose whichever you want for whatever you want. There’s no rationale behind choosing a date for Congress”, Henry Asante Twum said.

