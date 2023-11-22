Don't try appointing George Boateng as Black Stars coach, he is worse - Bright Kankam Boadu warns GFA

Sports News of Wednesday, 22 November 2023

Ghanaian broadcaster, Bright Kankam Boadu, has opined that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) should not hand the Black Stars to George Boateng if Chris Hughton is sacked.



He revealed that the current technical will lead the team at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations but there are talks to get George Boateng in charge before the tournament starts in Ivory Coast.



"I'm telling you on authority. They will lead the team. Those who brought him (Chris Hughton) say he should finish the AFCON because his contract ends after AFCON. For the FA, I'm hearing they want George Boateng. They should try! Their reason is that he knows the team. Who? Then they should give the job to me because I know the team...They shouldn't try...Is George Boateng better than Ignatius? Which team has he coached? It's like we are always declining," he said on his Sports show on PURE FM.



Using CK Akonnor replacing James Kwasi Appiah as Black Stars coach in 2020, he asserted that the country always makes mistakes by replacing good managers with bad ones.



"If we say we are looking at outgoings and incomings, I think we sacked a good coach for a bad one."



Kankam added that the worse decision the FA would make is to replace Hughton with George Boateng.



"So now, let's say we've sacked Chris Hughton and replaced him with George Boateng in the name of we don't have a coach...George Boateng is worse than Chris Hughton. George Boateng, I'm telling you Prosper Ogum is even better than him. George Boateng, who is he better than in the league?"



The Black Stars technical team made up of Chris Hughton, George Boateng, Didi Dramani, and Richard Kingson have been under following some poor results recently.



They guided the team to a third defeat in their last four games after losing 1-0 against Comoros in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on November 21, 2023.





Watch Kankam Boadu's assertion on Pure TV/FM below from 6:30 - first part and 55:40 - second part:







