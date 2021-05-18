Don’t treat allegations of favoritism in Black Stars lightly – Kurt Okraku told

Sports News of Tuesday, 18 May 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Former Deputy Minister of State, Lawyer Nana Obiri Boahen has cautioned that the recent allegations of favouritism made by George Afriyie concerning player selection to the senior national team, the Black Stars should not be overlooked.



Recently, Former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), George Afriyie said Kurt Okraku’s administration must desist from interfering in player call-ups to the senior national team.



Nana Obiri Boahen who is a staunch football fanatic has disclosed that Kurt Okraku’s administration is doing well but must be up and doing to curtail such bias and favouritism selection into the Black Stars.



He said on Kastle FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com “I have never personally met Kurt Okraku but I think his administration is doing well together with others who are running our football.



“They’re doing well but they should up their game because George Afriyie made some comments some few weeks ago,” he revealed to Amansan Krakye in Cape Coast.



“George Afriyie has cautioned that selection of players into the national team should not be only players in the teams of the leaders at the Ghana Football Association,” he continued.



“He’s been with them before so if he comes out to make such a comment then we have to consider it to be coming from a worthy person,” he ended.