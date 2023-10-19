Don't sack 'untouchable' Chris Hughton - Coach Opeele tells GFA

Sports News of Thursday, 19 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Asante Kotoko, Isaac Adade Opeele Boateng has entreated the Ghana Football Association to maintain Chris Hughton as the head coach of the Black Stars.



His advice comes in reaction to calls that the former Brighton and Hove Albion manager to be axed before the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



In a tweet on X, Opeele said Hughton was the media's choice, hence, they cannot call for the head of the manager after poor results.



"GFA and Kurt must not sack Chris Houghton. Let it spoil. The All Known PERFECT MEDIA COACH. I keep reminding the GFA that Houghton is UNTOUCHABLE!"



"He is their choice, the media can sack Houghton themselves."



Chris Hughton replaced Otto Addo as Black Strs manager in February 2023, having served as a technical director.



In games since his appointment, he has managed three win, two defeats, and two draws.



The two defeats came against top opponents - USA and Mexico with Ghana conceding six goals and failing to score.







GFA and Kurt must not sack Chris Houghton. Let it spoil. The All Known PERFECT MEDIA COACH. I keep reminding the GFA that Houghton is UNTOUCHABLE!



He is their choice, the media can sack Houghton themselves pic.twitter.com/YKQCrG99Jd — Isaac 'Opeele' Boateng (@CoachOpeele) October 18, 2023

EE/KPE