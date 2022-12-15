Don't rush to leave Hearts of Oak - Hearts legend advises Afriyie Barnieh

Sports News of Thursday, 15 December 2022

Former Hearts of Oak striker, Prince Tagoe, has advised wantaway Hearts of Oak striker, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, not to rush his decision to leave the club.



Prince Tagoe used himself as a case study to advice the former Black Satellites captain to continue at Hearts of Oak.



Speaking on Angel FM, the former Black Stars striker recounted rejecting an offer from PSG in 2006 to continue at Hearts of Oak.



“I rejected an offer from PSG in 2006 to complete a season at Hearts of Oak and I was the top scorer,” Prince Tagoe told Accra-based Angel FM.



He said he later secured a €2 million transfer deal to Saudi Arabia after winning the top scorer.



“I moved to Saudi Arabia for €2m the following year and had good offers from Europe. Afriyie Barnieh shouldn’t rush to leave Hearts of Oak.”



Afriyie Barnieh’s future at Hearts of Oak is up in the air, with conflicting reports on whether he will stay at the club or walk out.



Background



On Thursday, December 8, 2022, reports surfaced in the media space that a meeting between Barnieh’s management and officials of Hearts of Oak ended in a deadlock.



According to the report, both factions agree that Barnieh has outgrown Hearts of Oak and needs to secure a move abroad, but the point of departure is how he will leave the club.



Barnieh’s contract with Hearts of Oak expires this December, and as such, he has all the power to play the waiting game and leave Hearts for free.



The Phobians, however, recognize that Barnieh is now a hot commodity and that allowing him to go for free will be an unwise business decision.



The club is thus willing to hand him a new contract so that the prospective clubs could negotiate with them.



Reports indicate that, while there is some willingness on the part of his management to agree to this as they recognize the role Hearts of Oak have played in Barnieh's career, they are unsure about Hearts’ plans.



