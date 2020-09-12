Sports News of Saturday, 12 September 2020

Don't repeat Nyantakyi's mistakes - Elvis Afriyie Ankrah cautions Kurt Okraku

Former GFA Capo ,Kwesi Nyantakyi and GFA President, Kurt E.S Okraku

Former Sports Minister under the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) government, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah has advised Mr. Kurt Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association to learn from the mistakes of his predecessor, Mr. Kwesi Nyantaky.



Mr. Nyantakyi has been banned for live from all football related activities by FIFA after he was caught in the Anas Number documentary.



According to the former Sports Minister, it will be too premature to judge Kurt Okraku as he has not even spent a year as the GFA boss.



"Kurt Okraku has not spent even a year as the GFA president so let’s give him the opportunity to prove himself,"he told Kumasi FM



"Let’s together support him with prayers to succeed but he must learn lessons from his predecessor and make sure he does not repeat those same mistakes."



Kwasi Nyantakyi was the GFA boss for nearly 13 years.

