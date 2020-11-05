Sports News of Thursday, 5 November 2020

Don't put pressure on yourself - New Rennes signing Jeremy Doku urged

Jeremy Doku featured in Rennes's 3-0 defeat to Chelsea

Belgian born Ghanaian player, Jeremy Doku has been urged not to put pressure on himself to impress Stade Rennes fans.



Jeremy joined the French Ligue 1 club from Anderlecht this summer with a lot of prospects.



However, Doku's father in an interview has said that he is aware of the qualities his son possesses but has urged him not to pressure himself to deliver.



“He shouldn't be putting so much pressure on himself," he told HLN.



"It's okay that everyone expects goals from him right away, but he just has to do what he does best - play football," he added.



Doku came on as a substitute in their 3:0 defeat to Chelsea in the Champions League on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge.

