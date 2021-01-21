Sports News of Thursday, 21 January 2021

‘Don’t put pressure on Fabio Gama’ – Dwarfs head coach advised

Ebusua Dwarfs head coach, Ernest Thompson, has called for patience from Asante Kotoko fans for Brazilian midfielder, Fabio Gama Dos Santos.



Fabio Gama in the past weeks has been the name on the lip of every Asante Kotoko fan because of his performance for the Porcupine Warriors but Enerst Thompson, before his game with Asante Kotoko, labeled the midfielder as an ordinary and overhyped player.



The Brazilian featured in Asante Kotoko's 1-0 win over Ebusua Dwarfs at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Wednesday, January 20, 20201, in the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



Speaking to Kumasi-based Otec FM after the game, Ernest Thompson stated that the Brazilian still has a lot to learn but he is still a good addition to the Kotoko set up.



“Fabio Gama is an up and coming player. They (Kotoko) shouldn’t put much pressure on him to do things he can’t do. He will do very well if they give him time to select and adapt to our style of play”



“I had the chance of meeting him and I think he still has more room for improvement. Gama could be a good addition to the team,” coach Ernest Thompson concluded.