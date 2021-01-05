Sports News of Tuesday, 5 January 2021

Don’t put pressure on CK Akonnor – Badu

Ghana last won the African Cup of Nations in 1982

Former Udinese Midfielder Agyemang-Badu says building a national team to win trophies is not an easy task and the current technical team shouldn’t be pressured though they stand a chance of winning the AFCON trophy.



Ghana last won the African Cup of Nations in 1982 and has since gone closer to clinching their fifth trophy but all attempts have failed.



Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu who recently announced his retirement from the national team feels there is a possibility the current crop of players can win it.



“There is a possibility Ghana can win the AFCON but we shouldn’t put pressure on the team and the coach because he is trying to rebuild a new team and rebuilding a team like the Black Stars is not an easy job for the coach, because the national team is not like club level where you will get the players throughout the year to train with them to get cohesion and to know each other,” he told 3Sports in an interview.



He added that “For National team, every three months, you have a game; today you might have great form, the next day, the star player might be injured and you will have to replace that kind of player, so it always difficult, they have quality, but I think they need time”.



Ghana are a win away from qualifying to the 2021 African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.





