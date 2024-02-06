Don’t play games with Public Accounts Committee - Samuel Atta-Mills warns Professor Twumasi

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 February 2024

The Vice Chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee, Samuel Atta-Mills, has issued a stern warning to executives of the National Sports Authority (NSA), cautioning them against playing games with the committee.



The NSA was scheduled to present documents of recoveries to the audit committee before appearing before the Public Accounts Committee on Monday, February 5, 2024.



However, the NSA boss, Prof. Peter Twumasi, and his executives delayed in submitting the documents to the audit committee, despite the recoveries having been made two years ago.



Expressing his displeasure with the NSA's actions, Samuel Atta-Mills questioned why Prof. Twumasi opted to skip documents meant for auditing and instead present them at the PAC meeting.



"Is it here that you come and you want to trade papers? Who audits your organization?" Mr. Atta-Mills queried.



In response, the NSA boss stated that their organization had indeed been audited. However, unsatisfied with this explanation, the Vice Chair of PAC pressed further.



"If the auditing service audited your place, how come you have documents and they didn’t have a look at it? What were you so busy doing in your office that you couldn’t submit the document to the audit committee when you knew you were coming to see us? Do you think we are here to just play games and you come before us to just trade papers?" Atta-Mills continued to question.



Professor Twumasi and some of his executives have faced calls for dismissal over allegations of misappropriation of funds at the NSA.



The Chairman of PAC, James Klutse Avedzi, has already ordered the arrest of the Northern Regional Director of the National Sports Authority (NSA) for squandering GH¢160,000 in internally generated funds.



