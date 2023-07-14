Don't joke with this World Cup - Black Stars players warned strongly about 2026 World Cup

Sports News of Friday, 14 July 2023

Ghanaian sports journalist, Saddick Adams better known as Sports Obama has sent a strong word of caution to Black Stars players to take the 2026 World Cup qualifiers very seriously.



According to Saddick Adams qualifying for the 2026 World Cup is a must for Ghana and that the Black Stars can’t afford to deny Ghanaians an opportunity to be at the Mundial.



He noted qualifying for the 2026 World Cup means a lot to Ghanaians due to the fact that it is going to be jointly-hosted by the United States of America, Mexico and Canada.



Speaking after the 2026 World Cup draw was held for Africa, Saddick Adams disclosed that his phone has been flooded with lots of messages with people enquiring how they can go and watch the tournament.



“The World Cup which will be played in Mexico, the US and Canada, you can go there as a player and miss a penalty in the final, Ghanaians won’t do anything. We just want to qualify.



"People have planned their lives since 2018 when they started telling me, they want to go and watch the World Cup and come back. It means a lot to Ghanaians and some people have started saving to go and watch the World Cup,” Saddick Adams said.



He stressed that the World Cup is not just about watching matches but the tournament holds great potential to change the destiny of families and offer opportunities for Ghanaian youth.



He said, “This World Cup is not for football fans it's for the general interest of Ghanaian youth. People have become interested in this World Cup. So, if you are a player don’t joke with this World Cup. If you know that you are old and can’t play retire.”



“There are travel and tour companies who have made plans for this tournament. People have become interested in the World Cup and want to support the Black Stars to qualify. Canada wants 1000 volunteers from Africa so we can’t afford to miss this. At least if they get 20 people from Ghana, they can change the destiny of their families forever,” he stated.



“It's not only about going to watch the matches but it’s a year of massive emancipation,” the Sports journalist said.



The Black Stars have a task to qualify Ghana for the next World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.



Ghana have been placed in Group I and would face Madagascar, Comoros, Central African Republic, Chad and Mali in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



