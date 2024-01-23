Don't invest in Black Stars alone, focus on grassroots football - Coach Ofori tells government, GFA

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 January 2024

Swedish-based Ghanaian football coach, Jeff Ofori has hit out at the government and the Ghana Football Association over what he contends to be the neglect of grassroots football.



According to him, the challenges facing Ghana football which is manifested in the disastrous performance of the Black Stars at the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations are indicative of the poor handling of grassroots football which serves as the foundation for talent development.



Coach Ofori who has been touring various parts of the country to support grassroots football and discover talents bemoaned the level of betrayal of the elementary level of football in the country.



He explained to GhanaWeb that the lack of investment in grassroots football is the primary cause of the dwindling fortunes of Ghana football.



Jeff Ofori explained that the country is blessed with loads of talents dotted across the country and that with the right investment and approach, Ghana football will return to its lofty heights.



He promised to in his own way support the growth of talents by donating equipment such as boots, training bibs, and footballs among others.



Some of the areas he has visited and made kind donations to so far are Nkoroso and Apedwa in the Eastern Region.



“I have visited various towns and villages in the country and I’m overwhelmed by the talents we have in this country. Ghana is blessed with talented players but unfortunately, they are being wasted.



“The government and the FA must invest in the youth. They must invest in structures that will help develop these talented because we cannot let them go to waste. We have so many talented players who with just a little push will become global stars,” he said.



In the match played on Monday, January 22, 2023, the Black Stars looked to be cruising into the last 16 thanks to two Jordan Ayew penalties, one in each half.



But Geny Catamo pulled one back from the spot on 91 minutes before Reinildo Mandava's header broke Ghana's hearts.



Mozambique finished bottom of Group B, while Ghana need a miracle to progress as one of the four best third-placed sides.



The shocking draw which has placed Ghana’s qualification chances in jeopardy has irked Ghanaians deeply.



