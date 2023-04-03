Don't interfere in Chris Hughton's work - Derek Boateng charges GFA

Sports News of Monday, 3 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former Black Stars midfielder, Derek Boateng has urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to allow Chris Hughton to work independently and select his players.



Hughton has signed a 21-month contract and replaced Otto Addo. George Boateng and Masud Didi Dramani are his assistants.



The former Premier League manager recorded his first win as Black Stars coach against Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers before recording a 1-1 drawn game in Luanda in the return leg.



Boateng believes that Hughton has the qualities needed to lead the Ghanaian team but needs support due to his lack of coaching experience in Africa and as a national team coach.



“He needs support because he is not too experienced on the African terrain. He needs support from the media, and the GFA should not interfere with his job. He should be left to work independently and be allowed to call his choice of players because you can see that he is a very genuine coach so he needs to get that freedom to work so we can see how it goes,” Boateng told Asempa FM.



“Chris Hughton has coached in the Premier League on several occasions, and we are all aware of his capabilities. His profile is really good, but since this is his first national team job, he needs our support," he added.



Hughton will hope to wrap up the final two games of the qualifiers with wins against Madagascar and the Central African Republic.



The 64-year-old will hope to lead the Black Stars to end the country's 41 years Afcon trophyless jinx in Ivory Coast next year.