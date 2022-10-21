Don't interfere in Black Stars coaches' decision - President Akufo-Addo to Kurt Okraku

Sports News of Friday, 21 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has cautioned the Ghana Football Association president, Kurt Okraku, against influencing Black Stars' coaches' decisions.



President Akufo-Addo warned Kurt and all influential persons around the Black Stars to, specifically, stay out of the coach's line-up selection.



He advised that since the football people know what is expected of the manager, they should allow the technical team to take responsibility.



"Having chosen the technical team, I will also implore you, leave them to do their work. I think the people who run football clubs know what it is required of a good coach. He takes responsibility; if he doesn't, you know what to do with him," he said.



"What is always a problem is the minister saying, this person should play, and saying president says I should tell you x player has to play. No, we don't want any of that," Nana Addo added.



The President delivered the message to the football people led by Kurt Okraku when they paid a courtesy call on him at the presidency on Thursday, October 20, 2022.



Kurt gifted President Akufo-Addo the Black Stars' new away shirt to be worn at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



The Black Stars have been paired in Group H alongside South Korea, Portugal, and Uruguay.



EE/KPE