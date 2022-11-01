Don't go to any agency except Kenpong for a World Cup package - Joel Eshun tells Ghanaians

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The host of GhanaWeb Mundial, Joel Eshun, has advised Ghanaians who wish to go and watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar to only deal with Kenpong Travel and Tours and no other agency.



According to Joel Eshun, "Kenpong Travel and Tours is the only agency that has been approved by the government of Ghana through the Ministry of Youth and Sports to facilitate the travelling arrangements of Ghanaians who wish to go to Qatar for the World Cup.



"And that is why it is safer to do business with Kenpong Travel and Tours because they have government authorization and the CEO of the company, Kennedy Agyapong, is a well-known business that wouldn't be hard to find if the unexpected happened."



Joel Eshun made this statement on this week's episode of the GhanaWeb Mundial show as the panel discussed the importance of getting supporters in Qatar to support team Ghana.



Kenpong Travel and Tours has also been endorsed by President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo and former presidents, John Dramani Mahama and John Agyekum Kufour, as the only credible agency tasked with facilitating the trips to Qatar for the Mundial.



Watch Joel Eshun's submission in the video below:







