Don't forget your family - John Paintsil's wise counsel to Mohammed Kudus after West Ham move

Sports News of Wednesday, 6 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ex-Ghanaian international John Paintsil, has offered words of advice to West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus that he should make his family his topmost priority if he wants to succeed.



According to Paintsil, family comes first and as soon as he bids farewell to his career, there will be no one to turn to but his family.



Paintsil who also played for West Ham United between 2006 and 2008, said his family was his everything, and their happiness or otherwise could have an effect on his career.



Speaking to Graphic Sports, Painstil advised Kudus who joined the Hammers from Dutch giants Ajax in August in a five-year deal worth £38m ''There is life after football and getting to West Ham, I will urge him to support his family more so that when he finishes his career, they will say that during your playing days, this is what you did''.



Paintsil, 43, disclosed that he was speaking from experience, adding that Kudus should adhere seriously to his advice if he wants to have a sound mind to do what he loves to do best on the field.



''I am speaking from experience because when the family is happy you are also happy but when they are not happy it affects your play on the pitch'. So that’s the little advice I will give him, he should focus more on the family'', he advised.



Quizzed on the impact Kudus could bring to David Moyes's side, Paintsil said the club was confident in his qualities, hence the reason why they splashed the cash to secure his service.



“He is a young player that’s why they signed him for five years. West Ham doesn’t sign players like that. Before they give you that number of years it means they've seen something in you, and they know that in two- or three years’ time, they can market him and make more money. Kudus is young and experienced, and he knows what he is looking for. For me, if the player is happy with what he gets then that is it”, he said.



Kudus Mohammed is currently part of Coach Chris Hughton’s team preparing to face the Central African Republic in the final African Cup of Nations qualifier at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday, September 7, 2023.









Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.





Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards







LSN/KPE